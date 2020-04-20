Another 605 people in Clatsop County applied for unemployment insurance over the past week, part of 53,800 more claims statewide.
Nearly 2,500 people in the county have applied for unemployment over the past month since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus, part of around 22 million claims nationwide and nearly 300,000 in Oregon.
More than half of the claims in the county have come from the accommodations and food services industries. More than 300 retail workers have filed for unemployment in the county with the economic slowdown, along with more than 220 health care workers as hospitals and clinics restrict nonemergency procedures.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, the state Employment Department paid $23 million in benefits to Oregonians. That amount more than quadrupled during the week of April 5 to April 11 to $97 million with the inclusion of a $600 weekly federal stimulus.
The state is still expanding hiring to process benefits and creating the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to allow the self-employed, contract and gig workers not already eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
