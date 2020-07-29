The North Coast Labor Federation, a chapter of Oregon AFL-CIO for Clatsop and Tillamook counties, met last week in Astoria and endorsed Republican Suzanne Weber for state House District 32, upending a traditional dynamic of labor groups backing Democrats.
By Monday, the endorsement had been pulled by order of the Oregon AFL-CIO, which had endorsed Weber’s opponent, Democrat Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. The local endorsement of Weber violated the AFL-CIO’s national charter leaving state Legislature endorsements at the statewide level.
Members of the labor federation and Weber have characterized the rule as another example of urban elites dictating their will over local sentiment.
Democrats face a more challenging race for House District 32 since state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell announced she was moving to Washington state and would not run for reelection. Republicans, buoyed by a backlash to proposed climate legislation and the rural advocacy group #TimberUnity, have one of their best chances in years to flip the district.
Boothe-Schmidt, a trial assistant with Clatsop County Circuit Court, has received most of the union support. Weber, the mayor of Tillamook and a former teacher, has been backed by #TimberUnity and most industry groups, including Koch Industries, the owner of the Wauna Mill.
Mike Smith, a worker at the Wauna Mill and president of the local federation, said members of the local federation invited both Weber and Boothe-Schmidt to interview for the endorsement at their general meeting last week, but that only Weber showed. Boothe-Schmidt denied ever being invited to speak with labor federation members and said the group hasn’t previously done endorsements.
A representative of Boothe-Schmidt’s campaign said she had approached Smith more than a month ago about an endorsement from the United Steelworkers, which represents workers at Wauna Mill.
Paul Putkey, a county surveyor and president of Boothe-Schmidt’s union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2746 chapter, said none of his approximately 250 members in the local labor federation were told about an endorsement interview. His local union would not endorse candidates for state Legislature, he said. The statewide affiliate of his union has backed Boothe-Schmidt.
“Time and time again, when local members in this district were given the chance to participate in the process, they chose me,” Boothe-Schmidt said in a statement. “I’m endorsed by unions for teachers, nurses, home care workers, mental health providers, public safety and other county workers.”
Weber has taken a hard line against proposed cap-and-trade legislation that would tax large industrial polluters like Wauna Mill and has become a flashpoint for the urban-rural divide in the Legislature. Boothe-Schmidt has been noncommittal on the legislation.
Smith claimed the local endorsement had nothing to do with cap and trade.
A representative of the Oregon AFL-CIO said both Weber and Boothe-Schmidt had been sent questionnaires representing the group’s priorities as part of its endorsement process for state races. Weber never responded, while Boothe-Schmidt submitted the questionnaire and was voted for by at least two-thirds of an endorsement board, including around 40 members from different unions across the state, the representative said.
“I had no intention of seeking the endorsement of political insiders in Portland,” Weber said in a statement. “The Oregon AFL-CIO is one of the most overtly hyperpartisan lobbyist groups in the state, and extreme partisanship is exactly what we do not need.”
After news of the local federation’s endorsement of Weber came out, Smith said, the head of the Oregon AFL-CIO reached out and gave them until Friday to remove the endorsement. They had never reached out to consult with the local federation about the endorsement of Boothe-Schmidt, he said.
Weber’s campaign removed mention of the endorsement on her social media and later issued a response in which she decried Portland political elites.
“These are the people who want to defund our police departments, shut down our forests and do whatever extremist politicians tell them,” Weber said in a statement. “The supposed ‘leaders’ in Portland might choose to ignore the will of union members in rural Northwest Oregon, but I never will. We need a state representative chosen by the people who live and work here, not someone like Debbie Boothe-Schmidt who will only rubber-stamp anything and everything the Portland political elites tell her to.”
Boothe-Schmidt responded that Weber “doesn’t have support from working people and doesn’t support important policies that impact working families like expanding paid sick leave or raising wages. She is misleading you by pointing to this one group that doesn’t have dues-paying members to make it look like she’s a champion for working families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.