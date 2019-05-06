Future land use codes and transportation alternatives are the subject of Astoria's next Uniontown Reborn meeting May 22.
The public event will be held at the Holiday Inn Express, 204 W. Marine Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. An introductory presentation will begin at 5 p.m. Representatives from the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions.
The event is the third meeting city leaders have hosted to gather input from the community, specifically from Uniontown residents and business and property owners. The input will inform the Astoria Uniontown Reborn Master Plan, which will direct future planning decisions and improvements in the historic neighborhood at the city's western gateway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.