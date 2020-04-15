United Way of Clatsop County has awarded $12,700 from its COVID-19 Response Fund to nine health and human services organizations.
The fund has received $45,000 in donations since April 1 to help local agencies impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
The funding is used to address issues including food insecurity, personal care, rental and utility assistance and technical and online support to help advocacy efforts. The money will also help organizations with operational costs.
Grants were awarded to Helping Hands, Clatsop CASA Program, Clatsop Community Action, Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank, Tillicum Foundation, Coast Community Radio, The Harbor, Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, South County Community Food Bank and the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council.
A second grant cycle is underway and 100% of donations to the fund will be distributed. To apply for funding visit www.clatsopunitedway.org. The deadline to apply is May 1.
