Business owners in Uppertown have organized to launch an association representing Astoria’s east end.
Nearly two dozen business owners and residents met at Pier 39 on Tuesday for a town hall-style meeting to greet the East Astoria Uppertown Business Association’s board and discuss what they hope to see from the organization.
The association is still finalizing its nonprofit status, but the mission is to strengthen and promote Uppertown and increase economic development and tourism.
Stacey Stahl, the president of the association and owner of Menagerie, a gift shop that opened on Pier 39 last fall, said the businesses on the pier motivated her to launch the new group. She said her business and others are not part of a central group the way downtown businesses are tied to the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.
“I didn’t feel supported as a business, and so you make your own,” Stahl told The Astorian. “I think it’s important. And there’s businesses down here that were not being heard, and there’s no outlet, so we wanted to create the outlet.”
Some of the suggestions Tuesday included improving wayfinding signs so tourists know how to find Uppertown businesses and favorite attractions like the sea lions at the East Mooring Basin. There was also a desire to write and promote Uppertown’s story and history.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, told the group that the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association is why he and his wife own a business downtown.
“Because for the first time, in our experience here, downtown businesses were talking to each other,” Reid said. “They were talking about each other in nice ways.”
He said the No. 1 thing the downtown association did was increase communication.
“Everything they’ve done since then has been icing on the cake,” Reid said. “And if they don’t pay attention to that — that communication part, that supporting each other and holding each other up — then I don’t think anything else matters. So, in this association, that should be the No. 1 goal.”
On the west end, the Uniontown Association formed years ago to support businesses, but has been less active in recent years.
Diana Kirk, who owns Workers Tavern, started a new group, the Uniontown Astoria Business Association, to share information and clean up Uniontown. The group has a Facebook page, but is not a registered nonprofit.
The city hosted a meeting for Uniontown businesses in March to discuss neighborhood issues, and representatives from the downtown association provided information about how to register as a nonprofit and the benefits that come with it.
“I think right now, Uniontown is in a transition,” Kirk said. “I could see an association forming sometime soon but right now, we’re all coming out of the pandemic and trying to find the get-up-and-go to just run our businesses.”
For now, Kirk said she notifies business owners when the Port of Astoria or City Council are discussing items that are relevant to their businesses. She also helps connect business owners to the correct agency when they need help with something.
She said she is also trying to improve business owners’ trust of the city, adding that the city has been receptive to her personal requests for improvements.
Kirk said she asked for more overhead lighting around businesses, a walking ramp from a public parking lot, signage, tree removal and sign cleanings, all of which the city has completed.