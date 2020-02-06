U.S. Highway 30 was closed on Thursday near milepost 92 about 5 miles east of Astoria due to a two vehicle crash.
Authorities say one person died. No other serious injuries were reported.
One lane of the highway opened to traffic about 2:30 p.m. Drivers were urged to avoid the area or expect long delays.
