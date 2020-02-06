An Ocean Park, Washington, woman was killed on Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 30 about 5 miles east of Astoria.
Emilee Mabey, 24, was driving a Buick LeSabre westbound at about 11:15 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound semitruck, the Oregon State Police said.
The driver of the truck, a Portland man, was not injured.
Highway 30 was closed for several hours. Drivers were urged to avoid the area near milepost 92 or expect long delays.
The highway reopened to traffic about 2:30 p.m.
