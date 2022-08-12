Margi Hoffmann, the state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, visited the North Coast this week to meet with stakeholders and announce a substantial grant to a regional food bank.
The grant, totaling $237,900, will help pay for the expansion of refrigeration capacity at Clatsop Community Action’s food distribution facility in Warrenton. The emergency rural health care grant coincides with additional funding from the Roundhouse Foundation and the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.
The money will go toward replacing the walk-in cooler and freezer at the organization’s warehouse, remodeling the existing dry storage area and the purchase of two new refrigerated trucks.
“It’s incredibly important because food bank infrastructure used to provide cans and canned goods to people, but this will provide them with the ability to grow,” Hoffmann said. “It will expand their ability to provide fresh produce to people and culturally specific food to community members, which is really important.”
Since nearly half of the food bank’s distribution is done through mobile delivery to people in need throughout Clatsop County, the new refrigerated trucks will be a significant boost, Dusten Martin, the chief operations officer for the regional food bank, said.
“It’s a big part of what we do,” he said. “The majority of the pounds we distribute come out of our freezer and cooler, so it’s important, it’s a big support for our operation.
“It also makes a little rural county and a little rural food bank like us a little more self-sufficient.”
Hoffmann, who has been in her role since January but served in a number of rural development positions over the past two decades, emphasized that the investment from the Biden administration in rural communities has been “once in a generation.”
“(The rural development’s) role at USDA is to support community and small-business infrastructure (and) to support community and economic development specifically focused on rural America,” she said. “There are a lot of agencies that focus on everybody, and we were created specifically to focus on creating equity in our rural communities and access to capital and access to programs.”
During her time in the region, Hoffmann also met community leaders at the county and city levels to discuss how they can strategically partner to meet local and regional needs. Housing, child care and workforce development were some of the topics brought up, she said.
“There is such a strong foundation of community leadership in this particular region, it’s really impressive to learn about all the ways that community leaders are having an impact,” Hoffmann said.