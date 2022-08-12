Margi Hoffmann, the state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, visited the North Coast this week to meet with stakeholders and announce a substantial grant to a regional food bank.

The grant, totaling $237,900, will help pay for the expansion of refrigeration capacity at Clatsop Community Action’s food distribution facility in Warrenton. The emergency rural health care grant coincides with additional funding from the Roundhouse Foundation and the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.

CCA food bank
Buy Now

A grant will help finance improvements to the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank.

Tags