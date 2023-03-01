The Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan for five vacation rental units and boat storage at an industrial property near the Port of Astoria.

The three-story building on the corner of Portway Street and Gateway Avenue was purchased last year by 55 Portway LLC, a company based in Pasadena, California. The applicant said the plan is to renovate the building to include five vacation rental units. The attached garages would be used as a laundry facility and bicycle storage for the rentals.

55 Portway

A project that includes vacation rentals is planned for the former Bergerson Construction office.

