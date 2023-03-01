The Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan for five vacation rental units and boat storage at an industrial property near the Port of Astoria.
The three-story building on the corner of Portway Street and Gateway Avenue was purchased last year by 55 Portway LLC, a company based in Pasadena, California. The applicant said the plan is to renovate the building to include five vacation rental units. The attached garages would be used as a laundry facility and bicycle storage for the rentals.
The garages and fenced outdoor area will also be used to store boats for a charter fishing business.
The building, which is neighbored by Bornstein Seafoods and the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, was most recently used as a construction office for Bergerson Construction, an Astoria contractor.
Garrett Phillips, a contract planner for the city, said the application met the city’s criteria and recommended approval with conditions.
Daren Doss, an Astoria architect who represents the applicant, said the first two floors were used as offices, but the top floor has been used as a residence.
“So the building’s pretty easy to change into short-term rental,” he said. “The site seems very accommodating for parking and service.”
Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, said the city ordinance that prohibits structures occupied as residential housing after January 2019 from being used for vacation rentals does not apply since the building is in the general development shorelands zone.
The commissioners unanimously agreed the proposal is an acceptable use for the location.
New planning commissioners Cindy Magie and Kris Haefker disclosed that they own and operate vacation rentals, but that it would not affect their ability to review the application.
Commissioner Patrick Corcoran was supportive of the application, but expressed concerns about the lack of residential housing in commercial and industrial parts of the city.
“But I think it’s a nice proposal,” he said.
Daryl Moore, the president of the commission, was also in favor of approval.
“My only comment is it’s sad to see a backing land for Port (of Astoria) activities slowly going away, but times change,” he said.