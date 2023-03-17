Warrenton Community Library
Voters will decide the future of the Warrenton Community Library in the May election.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Voters on the North Coast in May will consider whether to repeal a countywide ordinance recognizing vacation rentals and determine the future of the Warrenton Community Library.

Ballots will also include several contested races for school boards and other local districts, although most candidates up for local seats are unopposed.

Nicole Bales and R.J. Marx of The Astorian contributed to this report.

