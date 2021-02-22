The Clatsop County vaccine task force canceled three coronavirus vaccination events this week due to a disruption in the delivery of vaccine doses.
About 1,100 people were expected to receive their first or second doses at three events on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Astoria and Seaside.
The county said everyone has been contacted about rescheduling for future vaccination events.
People who were scheduled to receive second vaccine doses at one of this week’s canceled events will be able to secure spots in one of the events next week.
As of Monday, 6,019 doses have been administered.