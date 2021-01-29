The Clatsop County COVID Vaccine Task Force has begun vaccinating school teachers against the coronavirus.
The task force said 400 teachers from the Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Seaside and Warrenton school districts were vaccinated at two vaccination events on Tuesday and Thursday.
Child care providers, early learning and private school personnel are next on the priority list. Vaccinations are not yet available for seniors or the general public.
As of Friday, 3,071 vaccines have been administered — 2,593 first doses and 478 second doses.
The task force is seeking volunteers to help in a variety of tasks, including answering phones at the public information call center and helping at vaccination events.
People can fill out a survey on the county's website to help the task force notify them when they are eligible to receive a vaccine, as well as other updates.
Anyone with questions can email covid19vaccine@clatsopeoc.com.