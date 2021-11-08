Children 5 and up from the Seaside School District, as well as their family members, can get the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Seaside High School.
Appointments can be scheduled online. Parents must help students 14 and younger fill out the paperwork. This clinic is co-sponsored by Providence Seaside Hospital.
Children in that age group can also get the vaccine this Wednesday, and on Dec. 1, at Haystack Gardens in Cannon Beach. These clinics are sponsored by Consejo Hispano and Oregon Health Authority.
Vaccines will be available to children 5 and older at Medical Teams International’s clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Clatsop Community College in Astoria.
In addition, people 12 and older can get a free vaccine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Clatsop County Resource Fair. The event, held at the Columbia River Maritime Museum's Barbey Maritime Center in Astoria, will also feature music, food and food boxes — all free.
Free transportation is available through Sunset Empire Transportation District. The event is sponsored by the Oregon State University Extension Service and Consejo Hispano.
For information about vaccine clinics, contact the Clatsop County Public Information Call Center at 503-325-8500.