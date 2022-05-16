The vehicle of a Cornelius man with ties to Astoria who disappeared a year ago was found submerged in the Willamette River in the Newberg area on Friday with human remains inside.

Ralph Brown, 77, was last seen on May 16, 2021. His 2014 blue Nissan Sentra had come to rest 40 feet underwater near a boat ramp, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Astoria Police Department assisted in the original search for Brown. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Brown was mayor of Cornelius about 40 years ago.

