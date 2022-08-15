Vesta Hospitality has added Surfsand Resort in Cannon Beach to its collection of hotels for a price tag of $58 million.

Surfsand, established in 1977, is a beachfront property with views of Haystack Rock. It was previously part of the Martin North hotel group, which includes the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co.

Surfsand Resort

The Surfsand Resort in Cannon Beach has a new owner.

Tags

Reporter

Abbey McDonald is the business and tourism reporter at The Astorian and Coast River Business Journal. Contact her at 971-704-1523 or amcdonald@dailyastorian.com