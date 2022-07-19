The North Coast Veterans Administration Clinic plans to relocate from Camp Rilea in Warrenton to a newly-renovated building in Astoria.

In early July, the city approved design plans from the VA Portland Health Care System for the remodel of a building off Marine Drive — near Safeway — formerly occupied by the Northwest Regional Education Service District. The health system is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans clinic

A veterans clinic is relocating from Camp Rilea to Astoria.

Tags

Reporter

Abbey McDonald is the business and tourism reporter at The Astorian and Coast River Business Journal. Contact her at 971-704-1523 or amcdonald@dailyastorian.com