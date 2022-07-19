The North Coast Veterans Administration Clinic plans to relocate from Camp Rilea in Warrenton to a newly-renovated building in Astoria.
In early July, the city approved design plans from the VA Portland Health Care System for the remodel of a building off Marine Drive — near Safeway — formerly occupied by the Northwest Regional Education Service District. The health system is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The plans to turn the building into an outpatient clinic involve remodeling a portion of the building and some exterior alterations, such as new lighting and adding accessible ramps and stairs at every door.
The clinic at Camp Rilea offers primary care, mental health care, laboratory and pathology services for veterans. The clinic is available to around 1,300 veterans in the area and has over 7,000 appointments annually.
The hope is to improve the patient experience with a more central location and a more modern facility, Daniel Herrigstad, a public affairs officer for the health care system, said in an email.
Veterans face long wait times at the Camp Rilea location, Josh Davis, the veterans service officer at Clatsop Community Action, said in an email.
“Any increase in services for veterans in our community is a good thing. I wholeheartedly support the increase in availability for appointments and specialized care for veterans,” he said.
The VA Portland Health Care System plans to open the new location to patients in the first half of 2023.