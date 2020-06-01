Clatsop County has shifted the contract for a veterans service officer from a U.S. Coast Guard veteran to Clatsop Community Action, a social service agency.
The position is aimed at helping the more than 3,600 veterans in the county navigate the often complex system of obtaining benefits and services through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Luke Thomas, who served 26 years in the Coast Guard, has been the point person for over five years.
Thomas applied to continue filling the role and received support from about a dozen people, including veterans and state Sen. Betsy Johnson .
Clatsop Community Action, which helps low-income people find housing and runs the regional food bank, also applied.
The county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously awarded the contract to Clatsop Community Action, which will hire someone to fill the position and begin offering services in July.
“When we were reviewing the submittals, we were trying to evaluate through this process how we can have the greatest reach, understanding that we’re doing so with limited resources,” Monica Steele, the assistant county manager and budget director, said.
She said the county not only wants someone who can work with veterans effectively, but a vendor that can do more outreach to underserved populations, build relationships with community partners and manage all aspects of the program.
Clatsop Community Action has been administering the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which serves veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, for nearly a decade.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, pointed to the success of Community Action Team, an agency that serves low-income people in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties, which has had an in-house veterans service officer for more than a decade.
Matthews said once veterans apply for benefits, it can take months or years for benefits to come through or to receive a denial letter.
“In the meantime, we have other services that might be able to help the veterans if they qualify to be able to be sustainable or be able to get other benefits that they might not know,” she said. “I want to be able to connect every veteran to any kind of services or benefits that they may be able to obtain from the VA and outside the VA as well.”
Matthews said she wants somebody like Thomas to fill the position at Clatsop Community Action and she hopes he applies.
Thomas declined to comment.
“We know that there are concerns regarding the services being provided by a veteran,” Steele said. “And so one of the things that’s going to be part of this process is that this position needs to be filled by a veteran because they need to understand the people that they’re working with, much like the current person who’s providing the housing assistance is a veteran, we’ll have that same requirement.”
About a dozen veterans and family members of veterans shared testimony in favor of awarding the contract to Thomas. All the testimony echoed the same sentiment — Thomas understands the experience many veterans go through, is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families and gets them the help they need quickly.
Johnson, D-Scappoose, recommended Thomas in a letter, saying, “He is ‘schooled’ in the intricacies of ‘benefit retrieval.’ Securing the benefits that have been promised and earned by our military personnel is complicated, frustrating, meticulous and time consuming. Luke rises to these challenges over and over again.”
Commissioner Sarah Nebeker said it is critical that the person who fills the position understands the problems and challenges veterans face.
“My father was a wounded veteran. He was a prisoner of war and in a brutal situation for one year. Most veterans do not talk about their experiences,” Nebeker said.
“And that’s another aspect of the problem with getting them access to services ... I believe Mr. Thomas has a lot of skill. I hope he will apply. But this person needs to have a lot of skills to reach out, to understand, to support — these are very complicated issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.