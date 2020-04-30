WARRENTON — The Fort Stevens post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hopes to make the former library building in Hammond its new hall.
The City Commission, while warming to the VFW’s proposal and wanting to get out from under the ramshackle building, is leaning toward a public forum to gather people’s opinions.
“While I totally want to give this to the VFW and I would be tickled to death as a community member if the VFW got it, I still think that’s a very sensitive piece of real estate in our city,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said. “I think the onus is on … the VFW, actually, to propose what they want to do with it, and sell that to the community.”
The library building, a former barracks from Fort Stevens sitting along Pacific Drive, played host to Hammond's town hall before the city was incorporated into Warrenton. Warrenton moved the library in 2017 to the former Serendipity Caffe building on Main Avenue, increasing its patronage.
The Hammond property still has a playground the City Commission wants to keep open, and plays host to a summer feeding site for children.
Bert Little, the post quartermaster for the Fort Stevens VFW, said the group has no home base. The post has held meetings at churches and, most recently, the Masonic Gateway Lodge No. 175.
“It would be perfect for us,” he said of the Hammond building.
The group has more than 180 members, but about 12 regularly show up to monthly meetings every third Thursday, he said. The Hammond building can hold 40. The group would lend the space to the Cub Scouts on Mondays and rent it out for other events.
“It’s just like the community center,” he said. “You can rent it out so far in advance.”
The historic building has badly deteriorated. Former City Manager Kurt Fritsch in 2016 said the building was in critical condition and dangerous to occupants.
City Commissioner Mark Baldwin, a building contractor, said the building likely has lead paint, asbestos and other issues. “This kind of comes back to the same thing we’ve dealt with with (many) of our other buildings,” he said. “We have little to no funds to do building maintenance.”
The VFW hopes to have staff at Camp Rilea work on the building as part of a base project and apply for more grants to fund the restoration. But the group needs to own the building first.
City staff recently received a $90,000 appraisal on the property and building. But Little said the VFW post rarely has more than $5,000 in the bank to last the group a year, with most of its revenue going back into support programs.
The appraisal of less than $100,000 means the decision to sell would not have to go before voters. City commissioners appeared mostly favorable toward selling or even giving the VFW the building, and possibly the land, with a reversionary clause guaranteeing it stays available to the public.
Baldwin didn’t want to scare the VFW away with the $90,000 price tag, but said the city also can’t appear to be playing favorites.
“I’d love to see the VFW there,” he said. “We’re one of the towns that I go to that there’s not a VFW hall. And I think it’s a part of Americana. We need one.”
City Commissioner Pam Ackley, a real estate agent, agreed with Baldwin about not playing favorites. She said the VFW would likely need to own the land and the building to help with grants.
Commissioner Rick Newton questioned the $90,000 appraisal and said he’d just like to be out from under the issues with the building.
Balensifer called on staff to organize a public meeting to hear from the VFW and other interested parties.
“I think the VFW will win, but I’m not saying it will,” he said. “Maybe there’s some grand other use we didn’t know about, we didn’t hear about, and the community would have that say.”
