After nearly 36 years of operating Video Horizons, Neal Cummings sees it as his duty to keep one of the region’s few remaining video rental stores going.
Cummings left his expansive old location on Astor Street and reopened in a smaller storefront on Duane Street near Heritage Square. He subleased the basement to a record store and will soon have a vintage shop in his main showroom.
“It’s just a matter of survival,” Cummings said of the move. “The overhead is lower here, so I’m able to survive because of it. And I love Duane Street, because it’s kind of a burgeoning area of town.”
Cummings originally opened in 1984 and spent his first 18 years along Marine Drive near the site of Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis center. He moved east onto Astor Street in 2002 and stayed there until closing the doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic and struggling to eke out enough business from a curbside pickup model.
Jo-Ann Fabrics, which spanned Commercial to Duane streets, left Astoria for Warrenton several years ago. The Commercial Street half of the building split between a children’s consignment shop and Garbo’s Vintage Wear before being renovated into marijuana store Five Zero Trees. The Duane Street side became storage for thrift store Deals Only before Cummings learned of its availability.
Cummings painted the formerly drab facade blue and yellow in a nod to Blockbuster, the once-expansive video rental chain down to one location in Bend, and orange to denote his independence. He had the iconic neon Video Horizons sign moved from his old location and lit up on Duane Street.
After starting with around 600 VHS tapes, Cummings has grown his collection of movies to more than 35,000. He still deals in VHS tapes, located on shelves closer to the floor, and sells movies that have left the rental circuit. Above the racks around his main showroom are cinematic-themed memorabilia and murals from James Bond and Marilyn Monroe to “The Karate Kid” and "Indiana Jones."
Virginia Davis, a vintage clothing and memorabilia collector, said she hopes to open her shop, Floral Haze Vintage, inside Video Horizons in the coming week.
Cummings subleased the basement underneath the video store to Richard Moore, a music collector in the process of building displays for his estimated collection of more than 300,000 records, CDs, cassettes and other audio media.
“There’s only 80,000 in here now,” Moore said. “But I intend on putting in 300,000 as soon as I can get some shelves built and make it look pretty.”
Cummings said the new location takes financial pressure off of him while providing an all-inclusive space for movie and music media.
"We're creating a physical media superstore," he said.
