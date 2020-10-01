An election forum on Tuesday night in Astoria can be viewed on Facebook Live and through the websites of The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.
The forum will feature candidates for state House District 32 and the Astoria City Council and will livestream from 7 to 9 p.m.
Viewers can watch via Coast Community Radio at:
•coastradio.org/electioncoverage2020
facebook/clatsopcc
Viewers can watch via The Astorian at:
• dailyastorian.com/candidate_forum
The forum will also be rebroadcast from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on KMUN 91.9 FM.
The forum is a collaboration between the American Association of University Women Astoria Branch, Clatsop Community College, The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.
