A vigil for the children washed into the ocean at Falcon Cove over the weekend is planned for Wednesday at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.
People are invited to gather together at 5 p.m. After a few brief words by a memorial celebrant, the darkened room will be illuminated with gentle light. People are welcome to stay until 6 p.m.
No open flames are allowed in the building, so people are asked to bring battery-operated candles, small flashlights or cellphones.
