The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a coronavirus outbreak at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
In a biweekly outbreak report released on Wednesday, the health authority listed eight virus cases at the Astoria hospital. An investigation into the outbreak began on June 22. The most recent onset was on June 26, the report said.
“Over the past several weeks, the state of Oregon has seen an increase in COVID cases. It should come as no surprise that members of our community, including a few employees at CMH, have been (COVID-positive),” Sarah Bello, the hospital’s interim communications director, said in an email. “CMH continues to be a safe place for our community to seek care.”
The health authority discloses outbreaks at workplaces with 30 or more employees when at least five workers test positive for COVID-19.
The report also detailed outbreaks at local care homes.
An outbreak at Avamere at Seaside involved 14 virus cases and was first reported on June 27, according to the report.
Avamere administrators could not immediately be reached for comment.
An outbreak at Clatsop Care Retirement Village in Astoria maxed out at 17 virus cases: 14 residents and three staff, The Astorian previously wrote. The outbreak was first reported to the state on June 6, the report said.
Clatsop Care Memory Community in Warrenton had an outbreak involving nine virus cases. Last month, The Astorian reported eight of them: six residents and two staff. The outbreak was also reported to the state on June 6.
Administrators at Clatsop Care Retirement Village and Clatsop Care Memory Community could not immediately be reached for comment. Both facilities operate under the Clatsop Care Health District.
Outbreaks at care homes have been of particular concern to public health leaders because of the vulnerability of the elderly population to the virus.
Jiancheng Huang, the new director of the Clatsop County Public Health Department, said the outbreaks were not surprising.
“Thanks to past efforts by our community to protect themselves and their loved ones from becoming sick with COVID, we have had very few outbreaks," he said in a statement. "But it is not surprising that we now are seeing outbreaks since the COVID virus keeps mutating and this variant is more contagious.”
COVID-19 case counts had declined but rose again in the spring as omicron subvariants began to circulate, spiking in May and June. Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 now dominate new virus cases, according to the health authority.
The Public Health Department, Huang said, urges people to get vaccinated and boosted, especially people 60 and older and who are immunocompromised, to reduce their risk of illness and hospitalization.
More than 74% of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
“Now we have lab and home tests available for COVID,” Huang said. “If anyone tests positive, they need to be isolated for five days, according to (the) Oregon Health Authority. We know many people are testing themselves using home testing kits. If they have symptoms but test negative, they need to retest in 24 to 48 hours.”
As of Wednesday, the county had recorded 5,453 virus cases and 53 deaths, according to the health authority.