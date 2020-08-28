Oregon State University announced Wednesday it received a $1.2 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority to expand a coronavirus sewer surveillance project, which combs wastewater systems to search for presence of the virus.
The TRACE-COVID-19 study, which has monitored wastewater systems in Bend, Newport, Hermiston and Boardman, will expand to treatment plants located outside of the Portland metro area that serve at least 6,000 people.
The research team will sample and analyze sewage weekly from 43 treatment plants around Oregon for the next 2 1/2 years, including Astoria and Seaside.
