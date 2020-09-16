As wildfires blazed through neighborhoods and farms across Oregon, volunteers from Clatsop County caravaned to Clackamas County last week with trucks and trailers in tow for people who needed help evacuating their livestock.
Lindsay Davis, the office manager for the Oregon State University Extension Service in Clatsop County, said the office decided to help the volunteers coordinate the evacuation. She functioned as a dispatcher, making calls, checking Facebook pages and other sources to tell volunteers where to go and where to deliver the animals.
Over the course of four days, about 30 volunteers traveled over 4,200 miles in five counties with 11 trucks and trailers and evacuated more than 200 animals.
“It was just driven by all these people that are they themselves 4-H alumni, FFA (Future Farmers of America) alumni, and they just could not sit on their hands,” Davis said. “And they just hooked up their trucks and trailers and said, ‘We’re going.’”
Jared Delay, a 4-H education program assistant, said it was a natural fit and a way the extension office and volunteers could help.
“All these folks have their trailers and are familiar with moving animals. We do it for county fair every year,” he said.
Delay said many of the people they helped did not have much experience moving their animals and some did not even have a trailer.
Scramble
Volunteers drove four trucks and trailers into Beavercreek last week after receiving notice that farm owners were scrambling to evacuate their animals. As they got closer, the dark, smoky orange haze decreased visibility to less than 15 yards.
They were met by Gus Liszka and her wife, Margo, who own and operate Naked Acres Farm on 75 acres.
Liszka said they had emergency preparedness plans, but the plans went sideways when within hours of a windstorm the fire unexpectedly moved toward the farm and forced them to evacuate quickly.
She said she didn’t know what to do and frantically called a friend who contacted a Facebook group called Cowgirl 911, which has served as a dispatch system to save livestock and farm animals.
Within 10 minutes, Liszka said she got a call from the Clatsop County volunteers. They arrived in less than an hour to load at least 40 animals, including cows, goats and sheep.
“They just said, ‘We’ll take care of it,’” Liszka said.
“And they had arranged for all my animals to be here at the Washington County Fairgrounds. They had called ahead and we got here, all the pens were set up, there is a whole crew helping unload these panicked animals that have never left the farm — it was absolutely incredible.
“These guys were experienced and they know what they’re doing. They got all my stock unloaded and then they regrouped and were looking for the next place to go and evacuate. They were just amazing. That was profound to me.”
Liszka said she asked if she could pay to fuel their rigs.
“I said, ‘I don’t have a lot of money right now. I don’t know what’s going on, but let me do that,’” she said. “And they said ‘no.’”
Davis communicated with Oregon State faculty in several counties and coordinated with public and private facilities to find space for animals and supplies.
Private help
Many of the animals were taken to private landowners who opened their properties as refuge.
Twenty-seven cattle and two horses came back with the volunteers to Clatsop County and are temporarily staying on private pastures.
Casey Wray, who lives off of Hillcrest Loop, took in the horses. Most of the cattle are staying down the road with Jeff and Carrie Doner.
The couple said they didn’t hesitate to take in the cattle because they knew their community would help take care of the animals.
They have received donated feed from Two Old Goats Farm and Feed and hay from friends and neighbors.
Matt Samuelson, of Elsie, who was also part of the evacuation effort, has donated 200 bales of grass hay for animals in and out of the county.
“It’s so good just to be able to help people,” Carrie Doner said.
The family lost their home in a fire several years ago when they lived in the Vancouver, Washington, area.
“People stepped up and helped us,” Jeff Doner said. “The local community comes together when it needs to, and steps up and helps.”
Christa Jasper and her husband, Daniel, of Astoria, were also among the volunteers who used their truck and trailer to help. For them, there was also no hesitation.
“I would rather sit at the fairgrounds and do nothing and just be there and be ready, than be two hours away at home not able to help,” she said.
Like the Doner’s, their family survived a house fire more than a decade ago.
“And so I know what it’s like to not have a home,” Jasper said. “And we didn’t have to worry about evacuating our animals or anything like that — just the loss of a house and all of your things and nowhere to go.”
