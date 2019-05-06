CANNON BEACH — Volunteers can help the Ecola Creek Watershed Council pull, cut and otherwise “bust” Scotch broom plants in Cannon Beach on Saturday.
The annual Ecola Creek Broom Buster work party begins at Les Shirley Park at 10 a.m. and continues through noon. Volunteers will clear plants at NeCus Park once work is done at Les Shirley.
Scotch broom is an invasive shrub that can quickly establish itself and displace native plants. Its yellow flowers produce a significant source of pollen and the shrub’s seeds are able to persist in soil banks for years.
Volunteers who arrive after 10:30 should plan to meet up with work crews at NeCus. Tools and work gloves will be provided, but people can bring their own.
