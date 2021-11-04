CANNON BEACH — A food tax that has divided the community is hanging by a thread.
The margin narrowed significantly since Tuesday night’s vote count. The ballot measure was passing by 23 votes on election night. Now the measure is holding on by two votes — 369 to 367 — according to an update released by Clatsop County on Thursday.
A gap that narrow — 50.14% to 49.86% —would trigger an automatic recount.
Only 100 ballots remain to be counted for the food tax and a Knappa school bond measure, according to County Clerk Tracie Krevanko.
Most of the remaining ballots are ones that could not be read by the county’s voting machines because they were damaged, among other reasons. A few other ballots did not pass the county’s signature verification process. Letters went out to those voters and people will have until Nov. 16 to cure their ballots.
Krevanko expects to certify the election results on Nov. 22.
Besides the possibility of an automatic recount, people have until Dec. 7 to request a recount of their own. They just have to pay for it. The cost comes to $15 per precinct, and Cannon Beach is a single precinct. Anyone demanding a recount would also need to pay some additional fees associated with county expenses, such as bringing in workers to do the recount.
On election night, with the vote so close, Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said he expected the results will be challenged.
The fire district is considering a levy in May if the food tax fails. Funded through property tax dollars and grants, the district is in dire need of increased, stable funding, Reckmann has said.
The food tax has been controversial. The measure would levy a 5% tax on prepared food purchased at restaurants and similar businesses and is expected to raise an estimated $1.7 million annually. The revenue would be split between the fire district and the city, which intends to use its share to fund a new City Hall and police station and other infrastructure.
Proponents say the tax is a way to target visitor dollars and spread the burden of paying for city and emergency services without raising property taxes for residents. Calls for emergency services have increased in the past two years, with most of the calls generated by visitors.
But opponents questioned the timing of the ballot measure, saying it will hurt businesses that are already struggling to recover amid the coronavirus pandemic. Others have expressed distrust with the city and how it will spend its cut of the revenue.
The City Council had considered passing the measure as an ordinance, but a majority moved to send it to voters instead. City Councilor Brandon Ogilvie was the deciding vote at that meeting in July. He changed his mind on the ordinance and shifted to the ballot measure.
Though he fully supported the food tax, Ogilvie said he ultimately felt it would be best for the community to decide. It was also possible that even if the City Council had favored an ordinance, citizens could petition to force an election, he noted.
He knows the tax has been divisive, but he does not regret changing his vote.
“I need to do the job that I was elected to do,” he said. “It’s a little difficult to bring people together that completely disagree on an issue. That it’s this divided doesn’t make it any easier. But my main goal is to try to get the city’s business done."