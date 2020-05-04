Voters will be asked to support two tax levies on the May 19 ballot to increase funding for the Clatsop County Fairgrounds and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the local economy and unemployment, making it a difficult time to ask voters for more money. But supporters of the levies say the crisis has shown why additional funding is crucial.
The Clatsop County Fairgrounds has already taken a financial hit with the cancellation of the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival and the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival — two of the fairground's biggest events of the year.
"I think it sort of highlights that we've tried really hard over the last several years to be real frugal and to balance our budget and keep a contingency, and bring in new events ... But boy, just something like this sure changes the equation pretty quickly," said Mike Autio, the chairman of the Fair Board.
Autio said a reserve is built into the budget to maintain operations, but without the levy, the fairgrounds will not be able to keep the doors open, let alone make needed improvements.
The fairgrounds wants voters to renew a five-year levy for operations and maintenance. The tax rate would go up to 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, from 5 cents. Taxpayers would pay about $21 more a year for a home valued at $300,000
The tax rate was reduced from 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to 5 cents in 2016.
The new tax rate would generate between $471,000 and $530,000 a year to help the fairgrounds stay even with increasing costs.
Autio said when the tax rate was reduced in 2016, the focus was mainly on maintaining existing operations. He praised John Lewis, who took over as operations manager in 2018, for his work to complete much-needed deferred maintenance, improve the fairgrounds facilities and expand events.
"I think that in order to keep on this track, when we're trying to make it more of a resource for our community, we need to go back to the 7 cents that we were at," Autio said.
"The fairgrounds is one of the few venues in Clatsop County besides the (Seaside Civic and Convention Center) and a few smaller venues that we can bring in a big event that generates revenue to the community and allows for opportunities and events that the community wouldn't otherwise have," he said. "I think it really is for the benefit of the community that we improve our facilities and are able to bring in more events ... It's an attraction in our community."
The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District wants voters to pass a five-year levy for 35 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to help sustain operations.
The fire district has a permanent tax rate of 35 cents per $1,000 — one of the lowest in the county. A permanent tax rate is set when a district is established, which leaves fire districts dependent on voters to approve levies and bonds for more funding as time goes on.
Voters have approved a five-year levy to support the fire chief’s position for 19 cents per $1,000 and a five-year bond for a ladder truck at 9 cents per $1,000. If voters approve the new levy, the total tax burden will increase from 63 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to 98 cents, or about $141 a year for a home valued at $400,000.
The new tax would bring in between $403,000 to $454,000 a year.
The money would be used to hire a second commanding officer and replace equipment while developing a replacement cycle to reduce maintenance costs.
Agencies throughout the county have experienced dwindling numbers of volunteer firefighters and an increase in calls, which has led to the need to hire personnel to supplement volunteers and run day-to-day operations.
Without a second commanding officer, the chief is on call at all times, which has contributed to the turnover of fire chiefs in Cannon Beach.
Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said that he recognizes the impact the virus has had on the economy, but he said it doesn't lessen the need for the funding.
“We still have the same needs," Reckmann said. "And the tourism is going to come back with a vengeance.
"One of the things I’ve heard here lately is that this kind of proves that without tourism, we don’t have any calls.”
He said some people believe the crisis proves the tourism industry should pay, not taxpayers.
“We have to have stable funding to operate on and then try to get tourism tax on top of that to fund better capital programs. We’re not even funding the basic operations right now,” Reckmann said.
“This isn’t me as a fire chief trying to do this," he said. "This is coming from your community volunteers saying, ‘We need this.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.