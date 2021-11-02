Voters in Knappa have backed a $14 million bond measure that will make improvements to schools.
The measure was passing 68% to 32% with most of the vote counted Tuesday night.
The bond money will fund the construction of a new facility containing several classrooms, a science lab and learning hub at the middle school to replace aging portable units. The money will also go toward constructing a community gym at the elementary school, along with developing space for a new preschool.
Measure 4-212 will also address a number of maintenance issues related to aging infrastructure, including deteriorating roofs, exterior surfaces and plumbing. Electrical, heating and ventilation systems will see improvements.
Safety and security concerns will be addressed with the addition of new fire sprinklers, locking mechanisms and communication devices.
Levied at an average tax rate of $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the bond rate is 3 cents less than the average for the Knappa School District’s previous bond. The new bond will mature in 25 years.
The school district will receive a $4 million state grant to push the outlay to $18 million.
“I’m just happy for the kids and the teachers and other district employees who will benefit from it — and the community at large,” said Brian Montgomery, the chairman of Yes Knappa, a group that formed to support the bond measure.
“I was cautiously optimistic I would say, but not surprised, because our community always seems to turn out in support of things like this whenever needed … It’s kind of par for the course for this group of folks. They always step up to the plate when needed.”
“You don’t want to get blindsided," he said. "We worked up until the last few days on making sure that people got out to vote. I was pretty optimistic about it based on the feedback from calling people and talking to people.”
Over the past several years, voters have approved other bond measures for school improvements on the North Coast. Seaside approved a $99.7 million bond in 2016 to move schools out of the tsunami inundation zone. A $70 million bond in Astoria and a $38.5 million bond in Warrenton approved in 2018 funded upgrades to schools.