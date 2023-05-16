Voters on Tuesday approved the extension of levies in the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Protection District and the Clatsop Care Health District.

Measure 4-224 increases the tax rate of a levy for the fire department in Lewis and Clark — from 90 cents to $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value. It will raise $1.4 million over five years.

Fire district
Clatsop Care Health District
