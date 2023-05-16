Voters on Tuesday approved the extension of levies in the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Protection District and the Clatsop Care Health District.
Measure 4-224 increases the tax rate of a levy for the fire department in Lewis and Clark — from 90 cents to $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value. It will raise $1.4 million over five years.
The levy, which was supported 65% to 35%, will help maintain emergency services, fund the purchase of new equipment and support paid staff.
“I want to thank everybody,” Fire Chief Jeff Golightly said. “It’s a big support to the community and everything they get from it. I’m very thankful for all those votes and supporting our community, the volunteers and all.”
Golightly has pointed to higher operational costs as a primary reason for the increase. A chunk of the funds will go toward purchase of two new automated external defibrillators.
The measure comes after approval of three prior five-year levies for the fire district. If the levy would have failed, Golightly said the fire department could not afford full-time personnel.
Measure 4-223 will maintain the levy’s tax rate — 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — for the Clatsop Care Health District. It is estimated to generate $3.9 million over five years.
Funds will support operation of the health district’s three long-term care facilities in Astoria and Warrenton and an in-home care agency, with a focus on completing capital improvements to buildings.
Money could also go toward helping construct a new health and rehabilitation center, as well as purchase of another bus.
Voters backed the measure 79% to 21%.
Michael Martin, the health district's marketing and communications director, said in a text message that "we are greatly encouraged and are glad to serve this community that built Clatsop Care Center Health District."