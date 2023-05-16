Voters were narrowly rejecting a ballot measure Tuesday night that would repeal a Clatsop County vacation rental ordinance.
Measure 4-221 seeks to repeal an ordinance unanimously approved by the county Board of Commissioners last June that recognized vacation rentals as a permitted use in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.
The county has said that if the referendum is successful, the ordinance will be repealed, and that more than 100 vacation rentals could gradually disappear as licenses expire.
The result of the referendum will touch off the next chapter of a convoluted process that began five years ago.
In 2018, the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance that began regulating vacation rentals in unincorporated parts of the county. Arch Cape was not included in the ordinance, since vacation rentals in that community have been regulated under a separate ordinance since the early 2000s.
A couple of years later, in response to strife over vacation rentals — primarily between property owners in Cove Beach, a wealthy enclave at the southern edge of the county — the county held a series of listening sessions.
The conversations led to a decision by county commissioners in the summer of 2021 to place a moratorium on new permits while the county looked at ways to revise regulations in unincorporated areas. The moratorium was extended four times.
During the moratorium, the county refined regulations and addressed a problem with its regulatory system.
In April 2022, county commissioners approved new rules for vacation rental owners to address common nuisances. The board also shortened the permit length to two years, instead of five years.
The county said it also discovered a mistake that was made when the 2018 ordinance regulating vacation rentals was adopted.
When the 2018 ordinance was approved, the county failed to add the use in the development code, which means vacation rentals were never a formally recognized in unincorporated areas outside of Arch Cape.
As a result, the county said vacation rental permits in those zones were issued in error.
To correct the problem, county commissioners adopted another ordinance in June recognizing vacation rentals as a permitted use in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.
The Board of Commissioners also discussed placing caps on the number of vacation rentals.
Before those discussions could move forward, the process came to a halt when a group of residents collected enough signatures to refer the ordinance to voters in the May election.
The residents — who were among the same property owners in Cove Beach that complained about the effect of vacation rentals on neighborhood livability — organized under the name North Coast Neighbors United. The group's leadership also included residents in the gated community of Surf Pines near Gearhart.
While the referendum only impacts vacation rentals in unincorporated parts of the county, all voters in the county got to weigh in.
The referendum was endorsed by housing advocates, Clatsop County Democrats and Commissioner Pamela Wev, who voted to approve the ordinance last summer with the understanding that commissioners would consider caps on permits.
Leading up to the election, North Coast Neighbors United faced opposition from Everyone For The North Oregon Coast, which was formed last year to support the rights of vacation rental owners.
Everyone For The North Oregon Coast sought to prevent the measure from making it onto the ballot.
In the fall, the group was unsuccessful in challenging the ballot title.
In March, the group filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court asking a judge to deem the referendum unlawful and remove it from the ballot or invalidate the election results.
Judge Kirk Wintermute denied the request in April.
Meanwhile, political activists associated with the Democratic Party filed an election complaint against Everyone For The North Oregon Coast and one of the group's leaders, Marie Gwydir-Moore, who owns a small vacation rental company.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office opened an investigation into the complaint, which alleges that the group failed to register as a political action committee and file campaign finance transactions.
Gwydir-Moore has denied the allegations, and said that if a mistake was made, it was done unknowingly.
As of Tuesday, North Coast Neighbors United raised nearly $28,000, according to the secretary of state’s office website.
Everyone For The North Oregon Coast has raised nearly $93,000.
The most substantial contribution listed for the group is an in-kind contribution for legal services in the amount of $60,000.
In response to questions from The Astorian about the contribution, Gwydir-Moore said the item for $60,000 is an unpaid invoice for legal services since last fall.
She said she reported the invoice out of an abundance of caution given the election complaint filed against her and the group.
Gwydir-Moore said the group does not have the money to pay the bill, but she plans to raise money to help pay it down.