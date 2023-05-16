Voters were narrowly rejecting a ballot measure Tuesday night that would repeal a Clatsop County vacation rental ordinance.

Measure 4-221 seeks to repeal an ordinance unanimously approved by the county Board of Commissioners last June that recognized vacation rentals as a permitted use in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.

Vacation rentals have divided some neighborhoods on the North Coast.

