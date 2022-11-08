After years of debate over how to move forward with modernizing the Astoria Library, voters were overwhelmingly supporting an $8 million bond measure for renovations.
Measure 4-220 will be used improve programming, technology and accessibility at the 55-year-old library on 10th Street.
The measure was passing by a 69% to 31% margin.
Leading up to the election, Mayor Bruce Jones and former mayors Arline LaMear and Willis Van Dusen signed a joint letter supporting the bond measure. All five of the candidates for City Council, including Sean Fitzpatrick, who ran for mayor unopposed, indicated their support.
The bond measure was also endorsed by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and the Astoria Education Association.
Supporters formed a political action committee, Yes for Our Astoria Library.
There did not appear to be any organized opposition.
“We’re so proud Astorians voted to make a library that’s accessible to all and will double the space for early childhood education,” Robert Duehmig and Melissa Barber, the co-chairs of Yes for Our Astoria Library, said in a statement Tuesday night. “It’s an investment in our future and the future of our downtown. We’re thrilled our neighbors supported the bond measure.”
Renovating the library has been a City Council goal for years, but plans have been scrapped or scaled back because of cost.
The City Council unanimously agreed in January to pursue a bond measure for the renovation if there was public support. If not, the council said it would move forward with a scaled-down plan using the existing funds available.
When polling indicated a majority of voters would vote in favor of a bond, the council unanimously supported placing the measure on the November ballot.
The tax rate is estimated at 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The life of the bond would be up to 21 years.
Renovation plans are based on an outline by Hennebery Eddy Architects, a Portland-based firm that was hired in 2017 to create the conceptual plans.
However, city leaders have stressed the designs could change with public feedback. The $8 million bond would finance a $10.6 million renovation project.
More than half of the 18,000 square-foot library is inaccessible to people with mobility issues.
The bond will utilize the entire footprint and make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act by installing an elevator, upgrading bathrooms, widening aisles and adding an outdoor ramp.
It will also open the library’s basement to the public.
Funds will help install modern wiring and technology and improve utility systems, flooring and lighting.
There are also plans to add more windows and expand the children’s space and programing.
The city has $2.1 million on hand from carbon credits, coronavirus relief funds and former Mayor W.C. Logan’s memorial fund. The city also expects to receive a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts if the bond measure is approved.
In late September, the city asked a judge to excuse the omission of a sentence required by state law to appear on the ballot after the question for general obligation bonds.
The city said it was notified of the error by Clatsop County after the ballots were printed and some were mailed.
Concerned the omission would prevent the issuance of bonds, the city followed a statutory procedure which allows a Circuit Court judge to excuse the omission.
The process required the city to publish a public notice of the filing in The Astorian once a week for three weeks.
The last notice was published on Oct. 25. People were given 10 days after the last notice to object, and a ruling is expected soon.
Ashland experienced a similar situation in 2011, which was excused by a judge.