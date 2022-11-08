Astoria Library
A bond measure would finance a long-awaited renovation of the Astoria Library.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After early returns Tuesday, voters were overwhelmingly supporting an $8 million bond measure to renovate the Astoria Library.

Measure 4-220 will be used to modernize the 55-year-old library on 10th Street and improve programming, technology and accessibility.

Astoria Library
Supporters of the Astoria Library bond measure react to election results at a gathering at Buoy Beer Co. on Tuesday night.

