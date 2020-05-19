Voters on Tuesday night were showing support for ballot measures to increase funding for the Clatsop County Fairgrounds and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District.
So far, 56% percent of voters favor renewing and increasing a five-year tax levy for the fairgrounds. Sixty-one percent of voters back the new tax levy for the fire district.
"I am excited and thankful for the voters to have confidence in the district," Cannon Beach Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said in a text message. "This is a hard time for everyone so passing the levy during this time is very exciting for the district."
The fire district asked voters to approve a five-year levy for 35 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to help sustain operations by hiring a second commanding officer and replacing equipment.
The new tax would bring in between $403,000 to $454,000 a year.
Call volume has increased and volunteer firefighters have become harder to come by, making it necessary to hire personnel. And the stress on fire chiefs in Cannon Beach has resulted in turnover.
The fire district has a permanent tax rate of 35 cents per $1,000. On top of that, voters have approved a five-year levy to support the fire chief’s position for 19 cents per $1,000 and a five-year bond for a ladder truck at 9 cents per $1,000.
The total tax with the new levy will increase from 63 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to 98 cents, or about $141 a year for a home valued at $400,000.
The Clatsop County Fairgrounds has been financially impacted by the cancellation of the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and the Clatsop County Fair.
With the financial hit from the cancellations, the levy became even more vital for the future of the fairgrounds.
John Lewis, who took over as operations manager in 2018, has taken the lead in completing deferred maintenance, improving the fairgrounds and expanding events.
The increase to 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — from 5 cents — will continue to fund operations and maintenance while staying even with increasing costs.
Taxpayers will pay about $21 more a year for a home valued at $300,000. The tax rate would generate between $471,000 and $530,000 a year.
