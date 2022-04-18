GEARHART — Voters in the May election could finally settle the question of whether the city should build a new firehouse.
Measure 4-213 would authorize $14.5 million in bond financing for a fire and police station on 2 acres off Highlands Lane along U.S. Highway 101. The new station would replace the aging firehouse on Pacific Way.
The city must receive approval from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development to bring the land into the city’s urban growth boundary. As part of a land transfer with the city, developers of The Cottages at Gearhart LLC would transfer two lots for a firehouse and park and benefit from the rezoning of a planned residential subdivision at a higher density.
If the bond measure is approved, the money would be used for capital construction costs to build, equip and furnish the 13,000-square-foot station. While financing scenarios have not been decided, the city estimates the bonds would cost property owners $1.213 per $1,000 assessed value per year for up to 20 years. On a home with an assessed value of $100,000, the levy for the fire and police station would be $121 a per year. On a property with an assessed value of $388,000, the levy would be $470 per year; with an assessed value of $500,000, slightly more than $600 per year.
City Councilor Brent Warren said he is confident the majority of residents appreciate the dedication of emergency responders and their families. “We cannot afford any further delays in providing them with a modern and safe fire/police station," he said. "The longer we delay, the more it is going to cost all of us.”
Opponents say the location is wrong, the site is oversized and, in any case, would fail to protect against the largest tsunamis.
Joy Sigler, a resident and business owner, asked residents to prioritize community needs.
“Voting 'no' will alert this council and city manager that they are squandering an excellent opportunity to be a self-sufficient city," she said. “They must do better for its citizens and we must be deliberate in educating them to have a vision that creates community for both sides of the highway while enabling the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department to perform efficiently.”
The city's fire department has two full-time employees, one intern and 27 volunteer firefighters. The firehouse on Pacific Way, constructed in 1958 and expanded in 1966, is considered at risk in a significant earthquake and tsunami. The new station, which would be on land considered more resilient in a tsunami, would include storage, a day room, kitchen, restrooms, showers and an office for the police department.
The vote will come after a protracted debate in the community.
Voters rejected a measure to fund a new firehouse and City Hall in 2006. Since then, city staff, firefighters and residents have continued to recognize the urgency.
In 2018, after considering nine locations, the fire station committee recommended three concepts and locations to guide the decision-making process. When a public survey eliminated the committee’s first choice at Gearhart Park, the city pursued High Point, a location on N. Marion Avenue near the Palisades.
That site was dropped after potential right-of-way conflicts with neighboring homeowners and the high cost of the land purchase.
With the possibility of the land swap and negotiations with The Cottages at Gearhart LLC, the City Council approved bringing the Highlands Lane site to voters.
The bond measure was headed to ballot last November, but was postponed after a legal challenge that was later rejected by a Circuit Court judge.
Jack Zimmerman, a resident who was involved with the unsuccessful legal challenge, said the Highlands Lane site is too far from downtown to meet city needs. He said facilities at Camp Rilea already meet fire department training needs.
“Gearhart will build a new fire station when they know their money will be well spent, and not wasted on something that they do not want, need or understand,” he said. “The taxpayers who will have to tighten their belts to fund this project in this shaky economy deserve consideration, transparency and respect.”
Mayor Paulina Cockrum said the bond measure is an important way of showing respect for firefighters and volunteers while protecting the community.
“As a caregiver for the past 45 years, I can attest that people who work to serve others, like our police, firefighters, nurses, doctors, waitstaff are subject to harassment and bullying,” the mayor said. “No matter which side of the fire/police station bond you are on, while a protected right, this type of discourse is still bullying, downright uncivil behavior and I cannot condone it.
"This is so unfortunate for our community.”