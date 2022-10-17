Warrenton Community Library
The Warrenton Community Library is on S. Main Avenue.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — A levy on the ballot before voters in November would boost staffing and hours and continue to fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library.

The five-year local option levy would raise the tax rate from 33 cents to 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and is estimated to generate nearly $1.5 million.

A five-year local option tax finances the library.

