WARRENTON — A levy on the ballot before voters in November would boost staffing and hours and continue to fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library.
The five-year local option levy would raise the tax rate from 33 cents to 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and is estimated to generate nearly $1.5 million.
While the focus has been on the 5-cent increase, the outcome of the measure has major implications. The library is fully funded by the levy, rather than being supported by the city’s operating budget like many libraries elsewhere.
“I think we’re trying to spread the word with folks that this is how the library operates, and without the levy, the library will cease to exist,” Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said. “There isn’t money elsewhere in the city of Warrenton’s budget to make this function without the levy.”
If the levy is renewed, the money will go toward funding operations, extending hours, benefitting community programs and supporting the library in other ways.
The library operates with three staff members — one full time and two part time — and “an army of volunteers,” Balensifer said. The hope is to turn one of the part-time positions into full time.
The facility is owned by the school district, so funds would also go toward paying for rent, utilities and maintenance.
The decision to make a 5-cent jump, Balensifer said, did not come easy.
“We really struggled with that,” she said. “We know that times are hard for a lot of people, the cost of gas, inflation, all of that kind of stuff, so we decided to go for a moderate increase that will continue to cover library expenses and allow us to hopefully expand staffing, some programs and material purchases, but also we didn’t want to be unreasonable with voters.”
Established in 1993, the library operated out of a small building in Hammond for over two decades before moving to a larger structure on Main Avenue in 2017. Later that year, voters approved a significant leap in the tax rate, from 9 cents to 33 cents.
In 2017, a political action committee — Save Our Library PAC — was formed to fundraise and help with efforts in getting the levy passed. Made up of library board members, Friends of the Warrenton Community representatives and users of the facility, the group was relaunched this year.
“We think this is a very important community resource and we actually think it’s only going to be more important as our community continues to struggle with inflation and things like that, in that the library provides a lot of free or very, very low-cost things to our community,” Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said.
Outside of providing books, DVDs, audiobooks and a checkout system for an array of items such as a guitar or a sewing machine, the library also features talks from local authors and a number of increasingly popular programs for children and families.
Michelle Murray, the president of the Friends group, said the library offers a unique value for a city that does not have many recreational centers. She added that the group is always taking new ideas for programs that may interest the community.
Balensifer and Murray said they were optimistic about the levy passing. There does not appear to be any organized opposition.
“I think as more and more people engage with the library and learn about what it is we provide to the community, we end up finding more and more library supporters out there,” Balensifer said. “So the more we spread the word, the more we’re being met with strong support from people who believe this is a valuable resource in our community.”