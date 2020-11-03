Voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure Tuesday to make Clatsop County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Measure 4-205, designed by gun rights activists, would have prohibited county resources from being used to enforce any local, state and federal law or regulation that restricts the right to keep and bear firearms, accessories or ammunition.
The measure failed by a 61% to 39% margin.
Leading up to the election, Sheriff Matt Phillips and the mayors of Astoria, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach came out in opposition to the idea. Phillips also warned that the county could take legal action if the measure passed.
"I appreciate that the voters of Clatsop County educated themselves on this measure and recognized it was not what it appeared at first blush," Phillips, who was officially elected sheriff on Tuesday, said in a text message.
"The failure of this measure is a vote of support for sheriff deputies, the office of sheriff and a sign of trust in the discretion we are allowed to exercise in conserving the peace."
District Attorney Ron Brown had said he believes the measure is unconstitutional.
Jim Hoffman, a leader in the Clatsop County Republican Party, collected the signatures to qualify the measure for the ballot.
Rob Taylor, a gun rights activist from Coos County and chairman of the Committee for the Preservation of the Second Amendment, helped craft the measure. Taylor also worked with the Oregon Firearms Federation and the Tenth Amendment Center to customize the measure for ballots in counties throughout the state.
The measure was modeled after sanctuary laws that limit police cooperation with federal immigration agents.
Voters in Columbia, Coos and Umatilla counties were also deciding on the measure Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.