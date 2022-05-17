GEARHART — Voters on Tuesday night were rejecting $14.5 million in bond financing for a new firehouse off Highlands Lane along U.S. Highway 101.
The new station, at 13,000 square feet, would replace the aging firehouse on Pacific Way.
Measure 4-213 was significantly trailing after early returns.
Jack Zimmerman, a critic of the bond measure, said questions and concerns about the project were ignored by elected officials.
“Gearhart will build a new fire station when they know their money will be well spent, and not wasted on something that they do not want, need or understand," he said. "The taxpayers who will have to tighten their belts to fund this project in this shaky economy deserve consideration, transparency and respect.”
The likely failure came after months of fierce campaigning, social media blazes and neighbor-versus-neighbor dueling in the small, beach community. The cost, the distance from the city center and the proposed size of the new station, among other concerns, rallied opponents.
A core of volunteers in 1958 donated their time and efforts to build a cinder block fire station on Pacific Way. In the decades that followed, the station served the community through storms, fires and the Great Coastal Gale of 2007.
But with a crumbling infrastructure, lack of training facilities and more precise disaster scenarios, firefighters, city staff and residents saw the urgency for a new station at a higher elevation.
A 2006 drive collapsed at the polls when voters objected to a new station — along with a City Hall — at the current site. Residents voted on a $3.75 million general obligation bond measure. The proposal included plans for a 17,000-square-foot building that would house the police department, City Hall and a fire station. Voters decisively rejected the measure, thought to be too ambitious a project.
A decade later, city leaders formed a committee to determine the safest sites in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
In 2018, after considering nine locations, the fire station committee recommended three concepts and locations to the public to help guide the decision-making process.
The committee recommended part of the park at the end of Pacific Way as the optimal location, at a cost of about $5 million, of which $3.4 million would go to a 12,800-square-foot public safety building.
But after a public survey showed widespread opposition to the park site, the committee dropped the proposal and considered purchasing privately owned land along N. Marion referred to as High Point.
Legal concerns and rising costs made the site untenable and negotiations came to a stop.
With N. Marion and the High Point sites out of consideration, the city turned to a property originally not considered because of its location outside of the city’s urban growth boundary.
Officials signed a land purchase agreement with developers of The Cottages at Gearhart LLC, a 34-acre development on county land. The property offered elevation to withstand most tsunamis and better access for fire and medical responders.
According to the agreement, the city would receive a portion of the property owners’ development rights, with one portion of the property proposed for a future fire station and a second 2-acre parcel used for city parkland. If approved by the state and county, developers of The Cottages at Gearhart would transfer two lots and benefit from rezoning of a planned residential subdivision at a higher density.
A proposed November vote on the Highlands site was delayed after an unsuccessful ballot title challenge.
In February, city councilors approved returning the proposal to the voters.
The money would be used for capital construction costs to build, equip and furnish the 13,000-square-foot station.
While financing scenarios had not been decided, the city estimated the bonds would cost property owners $1.213 per $1,000 assessed value per year for up to 20 years. On a property with an assessed value of $388,000, the levy would be $470 per year; with an assessed value of $500,000, slightly more than $600 per year.
The city must receive approval from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development to bring the land into the city’s urban growth boundary.
Robert Morey, a co-owner of the former Gearhart Elementary School, said the contingent land transfer agreement was “grossly undervalued” and the city's negotiating position had been hidden from public scrutiny.
"The 'no' vote has prevailed," Morey said. "Now is the time for the community and council to come together and support a new fire station with a realistic budget at the current location."
Mayor Paulina Cockrum said she was sad about the likely outcome of the vote.
“But the voters have spoken,” the mayor said. “I envision that the City Council will want to reevaluate, survey our constituents and discuss next steps, as a new modern space for our police and fire department is still a top priority.”