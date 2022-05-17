Voters approved a $3.6 million tax levy on Tuesday to beef up emergency response within the Knappa-Svensen-Burnside Rural Fire Protection District.
Measure 4-214 was leading 57% to 43%.
The money would be used to bring on a second full-time employee to work with Fire Chief Kurt Donaldson, who manages a crew of about 20 volunteers.
Donaldson said the additional staffer — a priority that emerged from a visioning process the fire district undertook a few years ago — may oversee recruiting, training and retaining firefighters.
The fire chief has also pointed to an increase in call volume, a demand for new turnout gear — from helmets and jackets, to gloves and boots — and the need to repair and replace fire vehicles and other equipment.
The levy would raise an estimated $3.6 million over five years by increasing property taxes by $0.7167 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The fire district’s total tax rate would rise to $1.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The fire district has relied on grants for crucial expenses, such as seismic upgrades on the fire station and respiratory packs that allow firefighters to breathe in dangerous environments.
"We're looking forward to be able to provide some expanded services," Donaldson said.
The vote is the latest investment in infrastructure in the rural community. Last November, voters approved a $14 million bond measure for schools.