Voters in Tuesday’s election were supporting a tax levy to beef up emergency response within the Knappa-Svensen-Burnside Rural Fire Protection District.
Measure 4-214 was leading after early returns were released.
The funds would be used to bring on a second full-time employee to work with Fire Chief Kurt Donaldson, who manages a crew of about 20 volunteers.
Donaldson said the additional person — a priority that emerged from a visioning process the fire district undertook a few years ago — may oversee recruiting, training and retaining firefighters.
The fire chief has also pointed to an increase in call volume, a demand for new turnout gear — from helmets and jackets, to gloves and boots — and the need to repair and replace fire vehicles and other equipment.
The levy would raise more than $3.5 million over five years by increasing property taxes by $0.7167 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The fire district’s total tax rate would rise to $1.90 per $1,000.
The fire district has relied on grants for crucial expenses, such as seismic upgrades on the fire station and respiratory packs that allow firefighters to breathe in dangerous environments.
"We're really happy that, at this point, it looks like the voters have approved the levy," Donaldson said. "We're looking forward to be able to provide some expanded services."