The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to ask voters to adjust a tax levy for the county fairgrounds.
The current rate is 5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and expires in 2021. Voters approved a renewal of the tax levy in 2016 at a reduction from 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The vote in May would be whether to go back to 7 cents per $1,000 in 2021.
The county says the increase will help respond to a rise in operating and building maintenance costs and provide the opportunity for more events and programs.
