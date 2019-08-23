Astorians braved dead rats and darkness to take advantage of a rare opportunity to tour the long-neglected former Waldorf Hotel next to City Hall.
The property owner, Portland-based nonprofit Innovative Housing Inc, briefly opened the building to visitors and discussed the changes to come during a series of tours Thursday and Friday.
The nonprofit plans to renovate the hotel — also known as the Merwyn — into 40 affordable and workforce apartments. Major construction work is slated to begin after Labor Day and the $6.7 million project will be completed in late 2020.
Julie Garver, the housing development director for Innovative Housing, said the nonprofit plans to begin keeping a waiting list for apartments in June 2020.
In preparation for the renovation work, Innovative Housing will hold a subcontractor open house and pre-bid meeting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 at 1063 Duane Street in Astoria. The nonprofit wants to encourage local subcontractors in particular to attend, Garver said. They will have a chance to tour the building and talk with the general contractor, Silco Commercial Construction.
