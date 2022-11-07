As the centennial of The Great Astoria Fire approaches, the Lower Columbia Preservation Society has developed a walking tour that follows the fire’s path, beginning with its point of origin.
Jaime Lump, an administrative assistant at the preservation society, describes the 1922 fire as “such a pivotal moment” in the city’s history.
Astoria is distinctive from an architectural standpoint, Lump said, as many of the buildings are from 1923 to 1925, when the area impacted by the fire was rebuilt.
“People who come here might wonder why that is,” she said. “They might not know about the fire, and so this tour can kind of give people an understanding of the scope of time in 1920s Astoria.”
Lump created the walking tour when she was an intern for the preservation society through the Clatsop WORKS program.
Using local tools, such as records from the Clatsop County Historical Society, the Astoria Library, the county tax assessor’s office and the preservation society’s resources, Lump built the tour while learning about a career in preservation.
The walking tour includes six stops throughout downtown, beginning with the fire’s point of origin at Commercial and 11th streets and concludes with a stop at the Spexarth Building, one of the buildings that survived. Lump estimates that the tour takes about an hour to an hour and a half to complete.
The tour can also be accessed remotely, allowing those outside of Astoria to learn more about the fire.
On the preservation society’s website is an audio accompaniment of the tour, which those physically walking the area or those remotely could hear additional information about each stop, along with historic photos of each site.
“So if anybody is in Portland or anywhere in the world, they could essentially enjoy this tour,” Lump added.
She also hopes that the walking tour allows people to slow down and learn more about the impact of the fire.
“Walking through this tour allows you to slow down and really take it in and to see it … right in front of you,” Lump said.