As the centennial of The Great Astoria Fire approaches, the Lower Columbia Preservation Society has developed a walking tour that follows the fire’s path, beginning with its point of origin.

Jaime Lump, an administrative assistant at the preservation society, describes the 1922 fire as “such a pivotal moment” in the city’s history.

Spexarth Building
Buy Now

The exterior of the Spexarth Building, one of the buildings that survived the Great Astoria Fire of 1922 and a stop on the Lower Columbia Preservation Society's walking tour.

Tags