A hand recount will be held in the Ward 4 race for Astoria City Council after the most recent vote count showed a tie.
Tom Hilton, the owner of Hanthorn Crab Co., and Lisa Morley, a behavioral workplace safety consultant, were tied at 360 votes, or 29.8% to 29.8%.
Joshua Conklin, a local service sector worker, trailed in third with 301 votes, or 24.9%. Brook Boden and Heather Kelez dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot and received more than 15% of votes cast.
The ward covers Uppertown east to Alderbrook and Tongue Point.
Morley could not immediately be reached for comment. Hilton declined to comment until the final results are certified. The county has until Monday to certify final results.
Tracie Krevanko, the county clerk, said the most recent count represents the final unofficial results. She said there will be a hand recount in the week following Thanksgiving.
“There’s no telling how long that might take,” Krevanko said of the recount. “I’m giving up to three days.”
If there is still a tie, Krevanko said, the county would certify the results for the city.
“Then it is up to the city on how they deal with the tie,” she said. “They could draw names. They could draw straws. It all depends on what their charter states.”
The city charter largely defers to state law on elections and does not address ties. City Manager Brett Estes cautioned that the election results are not yet certified. Estes said City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard is researching state elections law before providing guidance on what the city would do in a deadlock.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, all candidates in a local race would meet publicly to decide the winner in the event of a tie. The method of choosing a winner is determined by the city’s elections official. Susan Brooks, the city’s director of finance and administrative services, is also the designated elections official.
“All candidates must be present or provide an authorized representative to participate in the selection by lot,” the state’s summary of election law reads. “The method of the ‘lot’ is chosen by the elections official and must be a fair and impartial procedure. This may include a roll of dice.”
