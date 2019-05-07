Warmer temperatures and strong, dry winds are increasing fire danger on the North Coast, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
People are advised not to burn debris on windy days or leave burns unattended until the fire is completely out. The department also recommends having a garden hose and shovel near burn sites.
Questions about how to safely burn debris can be directed to the Department of Forestry at 503-325-5451.
