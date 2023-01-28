Warming centers on the North Coast are expanding hours to help keep homeless people off the streets while temperatures are expected to dip.
Clatsop County announced Saturday that the Oregon Department of Human Services will provide temporary staffing to allow the Astoria Warming Center at First United Methodist Church to open 24/7 from Sunday until Wednesday morning.
"We thank the Oregon Department of Human Services for once again providing us with staffing and meals during a cold weather event," Justin Gibbs, the county's emergency management director, said in a statement. "This kind of support can save lives."
The county requested help from the state in early November after asking warming centers along the North Coast to temporarily open ahead of schedule due to a stretch of cold weather.
The emergency shelter on S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside, operated by Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, will open earlier at 4 p.m. and will close Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
Helping Hands' drop-in center in Seaside will open during the day until 4 p.m.
LiFEboat Services on Commercial Street in Astoria has a daytime shelter, but it will be closed due to planned repairs.
Project Homeless Connect, an annual outreach event, is planned Tuesday at the Seaside Civic and Convention. Social services advocates use the event to help compile the annual point-in-time count of the homeless population.