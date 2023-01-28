Warming centers on the North Coast are expanding hours to help keep homeless people off the streets while temperatures are expected to dip.

Clatsop County announced Saturday that the Oregon Department of Human Services will provide temporary staffing to allow the Astoria Warming Center at First United Methodist Church to open 24/7 from Sunday until Wednesday morning. 

The Astoria Warming Center is housed at the First United Methodist Church on Franklin Avenue.

