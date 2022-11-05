Warming centers will temporarily open on the North Coast to help the homelesss as temperatures dip.
The emergency shelter on S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside, operated by Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, opened on Saturday night. The Astoria Warming Center planned to open on Sunday night at First United Methodist Church.
The overnight shelters plan to remain open through 8 a.m. on Thursday.
LiFEboat Services on Commercial Street in Astoria has a daytime shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Clatsop County announced the temporary openings as temperatures were projected to fall on Sunday night.
"It is taking the efforts of many partners to open emergency warming shelters earlier than usual," Justin Gibbs, the county's emergency management director, said in a statement Saturday. "Their help has been invaluable."
The county said the state Department of Human Services is sending four staffers to support the temporary shelters.
Cannon Beach has provided 60 blankets for the Astoria Warming Center, the county said, and P&L Johnson Mechanical is fixing the heater at Seaside's warming center for free.
“We know that help is needed now and, as always, we will be there for the communities we serve,” Viviana Matthews, the director of Clatsop Community Action, said in a statement.
Billie Delaney, a staff member with the Astoria Warming Center, said, “We’re happy to be opening. This is an important service for our community.”
Over the past few months, the future of the Astoria Warming Center has been unclear amid internal disagreements and board turnover.
In October, the nonprofit announced a partnership with LiFEBoat Services on an overnight shelter starting on Nov. 24.
The emergency shelter in Seaside was expected to open on Nov. 15 depending on weather.