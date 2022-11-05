Warming centers will temporarily open on the North Coast to help the homelesss as temperatures dip.  

The emergency shelter on S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside, operated by Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, opened on Saturday night. The Astoria Warming Center planned to open on Sunday night at First United Methodist Church.

The Astoria Warming Center is based out of First United Methodist Church.

