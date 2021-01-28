WARRENTON — The City Commission unanimously approved a code amendment Tuesday allowing the city manager and planning director to appeal decisions made by the Planning Commission.
City staff and city commissioners described the amendment as a "safety valve" that can be used to rectify decisions made by the Planning Commission if they were based on incomplete or inaccurate information provided by the community development director.
The amendment was drafted in response to two decisions made by the Planning Commission in recent years while Kevin Cronin served as community development director.
"This covers, in my experience, a very rare circumstance," Mark Barnes, a consultant and former city planner for Cannon Beach, said during a public hearing on Jan. 12. The city hired Barnes part time while conducting a search to replace Cronin, who left in June after being hired as the city manager of Mount Angel.
The city hired Scott Hess, a former director of community and economic development with the Wasatch Front Regional Council in Salt Lake City, in October.
"I've been doing this for a long time — almost 40 years — and I have never seen a planning director appeal the decision of the Planning Commission to their governing body," Barnes said. "I understand you had a circumstance last year before I arrived that might have warranted this, but that's a pretty unusual circumstance."
Mayor Henry Balensifer described two recent scenarios when he said the development code has not been applied consistently.
After Wendy's opened at the already busy Warrenton Highlands retail center in April 2019, city leaders began hearing complaints from residents about traffic backups.
The city had agreed with a traffic study from Wendy’s that determined a painted intersection on Ensign Lane paid for by the developers would be sufficient.
Balensifer said, "public works had raised significant concerns about the traffic flow, and there was some concessions made, but it kind of still moved full steam ahead. And ... a staff member who sees a major issue, should you be able to say, 'Hey, this isn't going to work.'"
Last February, Cronin admitted the city erred in not requiring Clatsop County to build sidewalks along nearly 950 feet of 19th Street from Ensign Lane to the site of the new county jail.
The Planning Commission approved the county’s design of the new jail in January 2020 with a multiuse path covered in reflective green paint to delineate it from the roadway.
Planning Commissioner Christine Bridgens, who was the only commissioner to vote against the application, found the city's sidewalk requirement after the meeting and wanted to redo the vote.
She had attempted to appeal the decision, but was not allowed because she had voted on the issue. Only the applicant or someone who gave testimony could appeal the decision.
"So in this case, if there was an issue that needed to be brought up or a question of law that had been brought up, it could be then remanded up through the process to the commission to make another decision," Balensifer said. "In my mind, that's a check and balance that history in Warrenton proves to me is needed."
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the City Commission not adopt the amendment.
"We come from a place, I think, over the last couple of years where we as a commission have felt very much like we've had ... an ongoing relationship with our former planning director that lacked a certain amount of trust," Paul Mitchell, the chairman of the Planning Commission, said. "With that, we felt like we have been sort of not given all the information at all times.
"So sometimes when we make a decision, it is not all the information that I think that we were supposed to be given the first time, or it's been forgotten. I understand now that's a great reason why you would probably want to have the ability to correct some of the things we did.
"I want you to know, we feel very confident with the interim we had and now our new planning director. I feel like we're on a good path moving forward."
However, Mitchell said, if the City Commission does not trust the Planning Commission's decisions based on the information it is getting from staff, "and you want to make changes, why have a Planning Commission?"
He said he hopes to increase communication and understanding between the City Commission and Planning Commission through a joint session.
City Manager Linda Engbretson assured the Planning Commission that the rule change is not a power grab.
"But, you know, staff isn't perfect," she said. "And occasionally, maybe there's a fatal flaw that's found, and this particular situation there was no remedy to fix that.
"I can't imagine having to, nor do I want to on a regular basis overrule the decision-making. But this is an opportunity, if there is a fatal flaw or something that has been overlooked, that is a pretty major issue that we have an opportunity to bring it forward."