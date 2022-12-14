WARRENTON — After initially supporting plans for time, place and manner restrictions, the City Commission has approved a two-year moratorium on psilocybin operations with intent to put it on the ballot in 2024.

In 2020, Oregon voters adopted Measure 109, which allows patients 21 and older to take psilocybin — a psychedelic in “magic mushrooms” — at licensed service centers to treat conditions like trauma, depression and anxiety.

Warrenton sign

Voters in Warrenton will decide on a psilocybin moratorium in 2024.

