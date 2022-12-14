WARRENTON — After initially supporting plans for time, place and manner restrictions, the City Commission has approved a two-year moratorium on psilocybin operations with intent to put it on the ballot in 2024.
In 2020, Oregon voters adopted Measure 109, which allows patients 21 and older to take psilocybin — a psychedelic in “magic mushrooms” — at licensed service centers to treat conditions like trauma, depression and anxiety.
Despite being illegal under federal law and classified as a Schedule 1 drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified the drug as a breakthrough therapy for depression.
But many counties and cities across Oregon sought to opt-out by sending two-year moratoriums to November’s ballot, often to give time to craft time, place and manner restrictions. Moratoriums passed in Seaside and Clatsop County last month.
Earlier this year, the City Commission gave direction to the Planning Commission to develop time, place and manner restrictions on psilocybin.
“We looked and said that the voters approved it, so we’re going to treat it the same way we do with marijuana,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said Tuesday.
But after reviewing potential restrictions, the Planning Commission recommended that the city instead look at a moratorium “because there are too many unanswered questions relative to how it will be managed and we don’t really know the potential impacts of it,” Jay Blake, the city planner, said.
The city missed the opportunity to place it on November’s ballot, but, according to the city’s legal counsel, the statute allows the city to take it before voters in the next statewide general election in 2024 while enacting a ban in the period prior.
Ordinance 1259 establishes a ban on the sale, production and servicing of psilocybin within the city until voters have a say.
If voters support the moratorium in 2024, the ban will take permanent effect. If they reject it, city staff plan to have time, place and manner restrictions ready to implement.
The potential moratorium went before the City Commission last month, but commissioners restated their preference to opt for restrictions over a complete ban. The City Commission was surprised to see it come before them again, Balensifer said, adding that turnover of city staff led to poor communication between commissions.
But because the window to craft the restrictions was narrow, as the Oregon Health Authority can begin issuing licenses at the start of the year, the City Commission ultimately agreed to go the route of a ban.
“It’s either put in a moratorium now or have no rules whatsoever and let it be a free for all,” Balensifer said. “I know the City Commission and Planning Commission both don’t want a free for all. That’s why we brought this forth.”
The ordinance was unanimously approved by the City Commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
“This gives us the breathing room to see how it goes and then the voters can take a stab at it,” Balensifer said.