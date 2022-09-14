WARRENTON — The City Commission has appointed Paul Mitchell, the former chairman of the Planning Commission, to replace Rick Newton following his resignation last week.
The commission declared a vacancy in Position 4 on Tuesday and soon after voted unanimously to appoint Mitchellpending completion of a training course through the League of Oregon Cities.
Mitchell is running uncontested for the position in the November election. Newton had chosen not to run for reelection and had planned to campaign for mayor before withdrawing from the race.
“I’m excited. I love my city. It’s why I (ran),” Mitchell, who spent 15 years on the Planning Commission and 10 years on the city’s budget committee, said. “ … I think I spent the time learning what (was) needed. I think Warrenton just has an exceptional opportunity — it’s a city with a little bit of everything.”
Mitchell expressed concern with how the city is being structured, particularly with the problem of homelessness. He also pointed to prioritizing infrastructure and city departments while the city continues to grow.
“I think we need to look really carefully at how we do our budgets and find alternatives that are not going to put the burden on the taxpayer,” he said.
Mitchell serves as the director of operations at Warrenton Kia. He previously worked as a community outreach and marketing manager at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
“I want to thank Commissioner — appointee — Paul Mitchell for your service on the Planning Commission and welcome you to the commission,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Newton resigned last week, claiming he was not being listened to by fellow commissioners. Newton had often clashed with Balensifer and Commissioner Mark Baldwin over the direction of the city and criticism of his behavior.
Newton served eight years on the City Commission.
Mitchell said he is unsure how soon he will be able to join the commission, but said he plans to attend all meetings regardless to get up to speed.