WARRENTON — The City Commission on Tuesday approved the budget for the fiscal year that starts in July.
The budget is $49.5 million, up from $42.2 million this fiscal year.
The city said the increase is due to a conservative budget approach taken last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the impact from the pandemic came from a loss in lodging tax revenue.
Warrenton had planned to increase water rates by 5% and sewer by 4% in 2020 to help pay for the increased cost of services, but canceled the increases because of the virus impacts.
The city decided to delay increases again.